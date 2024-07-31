VIDEO: Jack Grealish is back! Man City winger scores brilliant goal against Barcelona after insane Mateo Kovacic run to show he's serious about 2024-25 resurgence under Pep Guardiola
Jack Grealish scored a brilliant goal against Barcelona to prove that he is serious about a resurgence at Manchester City in 2024-25.
- Man City played out a 2-2 draw against Barcelona
- Grealish scored an incredible equaliser
- Ready to shine in the new campaign with City