USMNT winger Tim Weah ranked his top-three Superbowl halftime shows of all time for Juventus in a clip posted on social media.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below USMNT winger ranks top-three Superbowl performances

Beyonce, Travis Scott, 50-Cent/Dr. Dre/Snoop Dog make list

Look ahead at NFL Championship game & Bianconeri schedule