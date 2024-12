This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez reportedly in talks over move to MLS side San Jose Earthquakes B. Vazquez San Jose Earthquakes USA Monterrey Major League Soccer Vazquez, who has four goals in 11 appearances for the USMNT, could move back to MLS after just one year in Liga MX Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below San Jose in talks to sign Brandon Vazquez

Scored nine goals in Liga MX for Monterrey in 2024

Had stints at Atlanta, Cincinnati at beginning of career Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱