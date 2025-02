This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport USMNT's Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus crash out of Coppa Italia after penalty shootout loss to Empoli T. Weah W. McKennie USA Juventus vs Empoli Juventus Empoli Coppa Italia The Bianconeri crashed out of the tournament with a poor showing from the penalty spot Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Juventus draw Empoli 1-1, fall in penalties 4-2

McKennie and Weah started match

Bianconeri now eliminated from all Cup competitions in 24-25 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱