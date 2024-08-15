Tim HowardGetty
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT legend Tim Howard hopes new U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino can learn from Jurgen Klinsmann's mistakes

USAMauricio PochettinoJuergen Klinsmann

Tim Howard reflected on Jurgen Klinsmann's tenure as U.S. men's national team coach while offering some tips to reported hire Mauricio Pochettino.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Howard offers Pochettino advice after reported hiring.
  • Says ex-coach Klinsmann didn't teach team.
  • Howard dives into what went wrong under ex-coach.
Article continues below