Tottenham told when they'll no longer be a 'Big Six' club as former Spurs star admits friends are 'pulling their hair out' over relegation battle

Postecoglou has claimed that Spurs may already be overstating their status in English football, with the enigmatic 60-year-old seeing enough across his spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to suggest that a standing among the elite is undeserved.

He told The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast: “It's a real curious club in terms of understanding what are they trying to build? You know, what are they? Obviously, they've built an unbelievable stadium, unbelievable training facilities. But when you look at the expenditure, particularly, you know, their wages structure, they're not a big club.

“I saw that because when we were trying to sign players, we weren't in the market for those players. There's certain players that we... I mean, at the end of my first year, when we finished fifth, for me, okay, how do you go from fifth to really challenging? Well, we had to sign Premier League-ready players.

“You know, I was looking at Pedro Neto and [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Antoine] Semenyo at the time, Marc Guehi, because I said we need, if we're going to go from fifth to there, that's what the other big clubs would do in that moment. And those three teenagers are outstanding young players and I think they'll be great players for Tottenham, but they're not going to get you from fifth to fourth and third.

“But what was coming out from the club was that 'no, we're a club that can compete on all fronts'. So when you say, you've obviously got great experience as a manager, you've managed it all over the world at certain clubs. Is Tottenham different to those other clubs in terms of getting what you want onto the pitch or looking to take the club forward? Well, they're all unique, they're all different. But, you know, when you walk into Tottenham, what you see everywhere is 'to dare is to do'. It's everywhere. And yet their actions are almost the antithesis of that.

“Whether you like or dislike him, give credit to Daniel [Levy] because that path has got a new stadium, new facilities, but taking a safe path, I think what they didn't realise that to actually win, you've got to take some risks at some point. And that's the DNA of the club.

“I still felt like, you know, Tottenham as a club was saying 'we're one of the big boys' and the reality is I don't think they are in terms of my experience over the last two years of how they act.”