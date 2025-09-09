The best soccer cleats for Artificial Grass

Soccer is back and has opened up a world of possibilities and inspiration to dig out those cleats and get ready for a kickabout. As the new MLS season continues, plenty will be feeling the itch to lace up and replicate their favorite shots, saves, and sweeper moves on the pitch over the coming weeks.

But with the return to action comes the need to make sure you've got the right cleats for the right kind of surface – and when it comes to artificial grass (AG), no player can be too careful when it comes to making sure they have the cleats to both maximize performance and safety on this different kind of turf.

GOAL breaks it down to tell you just what you'll want and what you'll need to have the magic touch on your teammates.

What kinds of soccer cleats are best for artificial grass?

Getty Images

AG surfaces have come a long way over the last decade, and it only stands to reason that the cleats are designed to offer the greatest playing experience on this surface. Traditionally, you will want AG-specific cleats for these kinds of surfaces, though it is possible to play on a short turf pitch with boots that could theoretically double for playing on an indoor court if hard-pressed.

Most AG cleats feature a springy, often durable footplate and sole combination supported by a soft, nub-like stud configuration or tread pattern, often crafted from hard plastic. Though options vary, these approaches utilize specific design structures that both allow for optimal traction and lessen the risk of injury on impact with harder surfaces.

As artificial grass does not offer the same regenerative properties as genuine turf, these cleats will also reduce the need for regular maintenance on AG surfaces, preventing the need for costly repairs. In addition, their custom-designed overall build will withstand the harsher day-to-day contact created by AG, offering longevity in addition to overall health reduction.

How much do artificial soccer cleats cost?

There’s no need to necessarily break the bank when it comes to picking up a pair of AG-friendly cleats, though those with a higher price tag will arguably offer greater flexibility and experience in performance. A regular pair could set you back somewhere in the region of $90, while a more advanced pair is likely to cost between $150 and $250, depending on stockists and retailers.

Which soccer cleats are not suitable for artificial grass?

Just as AG-friendly cleats will give you the best possible experience on artificial turf, there are plenty of boots to avoid if you are not going to be playing on actual grass. The traditional Soft Ground (SG) and Firm Ground (FG) boots, with their longer studs or blades, are a no-go for both safety and security, capable of causing significant injury to both player and pitch.

If you are looking for a compromise, Multi-Ground (MG) cleats are designed to offer a hybrid experience on both AG and real turf surfaces and may be the way to go, though they are unlikely to be as effective as a specialist pair.

