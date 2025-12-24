Struggling Liverpool star Florian Wirtz told he is under way less scrutiny at Anfield than he would be at rival suitor by German legend

Expectations were high when Wirtz completed an eye-catching switch to Liverpool in June, with the Premier League champions stumping up £116 million (€133m/$157m) to prize him away from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen ahead of both Bayern and Manchester City.

However, the 22-year-old has made an underwhelming start to life on Merseyside, failing to find the back of the net in 22 appearances across all competitions for Arne Slot’s side.

But Wirtz could be about to turn a corner after recording his first league assist in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday. The Germany international teed up Alexander Isak as the Sweden striker opened the scoring for the visitors in north London.

Yet in a huge blow to both Isak and Liverpool, the 26-year-old suffered a fractured leg in the process after he was caught by Spurs defender Micky van de Ven, who tried to block the forward’s effort on goal. The former Newcastle United attacker has subsequently been ruled out for a couple of months by manager Slot.