Explained: Why Sporting CP are holding up Ruben Amorim's move to Man Utd despite Portuguese coach agreeing personal terms with Premier League giants
Manchester United were hoping to quickly announce Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag's successor but Sporting CP are set to make them wait to seal a deal.
- Amorim has 30-day notice period in contract
- Sporting want €5m extra in compensation for staff and early release
- United have already agreed deal with new manager