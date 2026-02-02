Sandro Tonali's agent breaks silence on Newcastle star's future amid talk of interest from Arsenal and Juventus

Tonali's agent has now been quizzed on the transfer speculation regarding the midfielder. Riso admits Newcastle were not willing to sanction a winter exit for Tonali but refused to rule out a future move away. He told Sky Sport Italia: “I read it, but Newcastle won’t let Sandro leave in January, and we never talked to Arsenal about this. We will evaluate in March whether Newcastle are open to anything, but right now he is playing in the Champions League, it is not the right moment to talk about it.”

