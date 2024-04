‘Runs his mouth better than he defends!’ - James McClean teases ‘honkin’ rival after picking up another win for Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Wrexham WrexhamJames McCleanLeague TwoCrewe vs WrexhamCrewe

James McClean has been up to his old tricks, with the Wrexham star taking aim at a “honkin” rival that “runs his mouth better than he defends”.