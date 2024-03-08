Ruben Dias Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

‘You only know when you actually do it!’ - Ruben Dias joins Erling Haaland in roasting Trent Alexander-Arnold as Man City defender makes brutal ‘actually win stuff’ dig

Ruben DiasTrent Alexander-ArnoldManchester CityLiverpool vs Manchester CityLiverpoolPremier League

Ruben Dias has become the latest to respond to Trent Alexander-Arnold's assertion that Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp "means more."

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alexander-Arnold claims Liverpool's titles 'mean more'
  • Ruben Dias fires back at Liverpool defender
  • Says ‘You only know when you actually do it’

Editors' Picks