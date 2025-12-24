Getty Images Sport
'We cannot make the same mistakes' - Ruben Amorim fires Man Utd transfer warning as January opportunity arises
United continue to be linked with several midfielders ahead of January
The rumour mill is in full flow as clubs and managers around the footballing world prepare to try and strengthen their options ahead of the transfer market reopening on New Year’s Day.
According to The Guardian, United are believed to have prioritised signing a new defensive midfielder in January, with Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves, Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, and Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams being added to their shortlist.
The 20-time champions were keen to bring in a new central midfielder in the summer transfer window, but withdrew from negotiations to land Brighton and Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba after being put off by his reported £100 million (€114m/$133m) valuation.
Red Devils look set to miss out on signing Bournemouth's Semenyo
However, after Amorim revealed United are also ready to jump at the opportunity to sign players in other positions, The Athletic have since reported that the club were pushing hard to sign in-demand Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.
United look set to miss out on signing the Ghana international, however, after the same publication claimed the 25-year-old - who is believed to have a £65 million (€74m/$87m) release clause that can be triggered before January 10 - prefers a move to bitter rivals Manchester City next month.
The Athletic also claimed Chelsea withdrew from the race to sign Semenyo after making an initial enquiry, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were credited with an interest in the former Bristol City attacker.
Amorim insists United must focus on long-term signings in January
Confirming United are closely monitoring potential new signings in all areas of the pitch, former Sporting CP boss Amorim said ahead of his side’s clash against Aston Villa last Sunday: "The only thing that we will try to bring now – and in the end of the season – are players that are perfect for our future.
"It’s not going to be to save something in this moment, to cope with the losses of three players for AFCON (Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo). It’s not going to be like that. Even if we try to bring one player, maybe it's not the position that we need more. So I don't know what is going to happen, but it's possible that we can do something.
"I’m just focused on the next game. Let's go step by step. We have a big match. We need to win. We need to try to find different ways of playing, especially without Amad and Bryan. We lost some characteristics that are hard to find.”
- Getty Images Sport
Portuguese urges Red Devils to avoid repeating past 'mistakes' next month
And Amorim has doubled down in his belief that United should only look to sign players who are all-in on moving to Old Trafford - something he believes the club have not always looked to do in the past.
In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Boxing Day, he said: "We can improve, we have space to have more players but we have a plan and we need to bring in players that we know, obviously it is hard to know for sure that everything is going to work.
"But we need to be certain with the players that we bring in, if we are not sure, if everyone is not aligned, it is better not to bring anyone and work with the players that we have.
"That is clear for me. Maybe I should be different, like so many other managers, but that is my thinking for the club and I think the board thinks that, too.
"We cannot make the same mistakes we did in the past and we need to survive these moments because we have players coming back from internationals and injury."
Amorim and United looking to return to winning ways against Newcastle
United are looking to get back to winning ways when they entertain Eddie Howe’s Newcastle on 26 December. Despite producing an admirable performance, Amorim’s men were narrowly beaten 2-1 by a Morgan Rogers-inspired Aston Villa last Sunday. Before their trip to Villa Park, they were also held to a thrilling 4-4 draw by Semenyo’s Bournemouth on 15 December.
Meanwhile, Newcastle could move level on points with seventh-placed United, should they earn all three points at Old Trafford. The Magpies - who are currently 11th in the table - have only lost one of their last seven games in all competitions.
