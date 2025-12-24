'We cannot make the same mistakes' - Ruben Amorim fires Man Utd transfer warning as January opportunity arises

And Amorim has doubled down in his belief that United should only look to sign players who are all-in on moving to Old Trafford - something he believes the club have not always looked to do in the past.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Boxing Day, he said: "We can improve, we have space to have more players but we have a plan and we need to bring in players that we know, obviously it is hard to know for sure that everything is going to work.

"But we need to be certain with the players that we bring in, if we are not sure, if everyone is not aligned, it is better not to bring anyone and work with the players that we have.

"That is clear for me. Maybe I should be different, like so many other managers, but that is my thinking for the club and I think the board thinks that, too.

"We cannot make the same mistakes we did in the past and we need to survive these moments because we have players coming back from internationals and injury."