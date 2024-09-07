Rob McElhenney fires 'absolute banger' message to Tom Brady ahead of table-topping Wrexham's clash with Birmingham City

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeRob McElhenney fires 'absolute banger' message to Tom Brady ahead of table-topping Wrexham's clash with Birmingham CityWrexhamBirminghamBirmingham vs WrexhamLeague OneWrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney fired a 'banger' message towards Birmingham's Tom Brady ahead of the two clubs' clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMcElhenney fires message to BradyWrexham face Birmingham next in League OneRed Dragons currently top of the tableArticle continues below