Ritabrata Banerjee

'Pain that seemed to have no end' - Richarlison sends hugely emotional message on mental struggle & reveals turning point as injury-plagued season ends in silverware with Tottenham

RicharlisonTottenhamPremier LeagueEuropa League

Richarlison sent out an emotional message on social media after fighting depressesion as injury-plagued season ended with a title.

  • Richarlison's emotional message on Instagram
  • Suffered multiple injuries in 2024-25 campaign
  • Ended the season with Europa League title
