'We need justice' - Renee Slegers and Sonia Bomapastor call for VAR after Arsenal's controversial WSL draw with Chelsea

Speaking to reporters after the match, Arsenal boss Slegers said: "At the moment, if you ask me I think in a game like this, we need just decisions. We need justice. That’s where I think VAR and technology can come in. There’s more and more at stake in the WSL, at the top but also in the relegation battle and everything in between. There’s more and more at stake. I think we have to look at how we grow the game in all aspects."

Bompastor, omeanwhile, said: "I think bringing the technology into the women’s game would be probably the best call we can make. This fixture is probably one of the most beautiful games in the world. Everyone wants to be involved in this game for many reasons. Two good teams. The atmosphere at the Emirates was great. So it’s really, really good publicity for the WSL. We should balance that with the refereeing."

