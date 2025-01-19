FBL-ENG-PR-BRENTFORD-LIVERPOOLAFP
Peter McVitie

'I didn't want him to get a red card!' - Harvey Elliott had to restrain Darwin Nunez during Liverpool's emotional celebrations at end of dramatic win against Brentford

LiverpoolD. NunezBrentford vs LiverpoolBrentfordPremier LeagueH. Elliott

Harvey Elliott tried to restrain Liverpool team-mate Darwin Nunez during his goal celebration against Brentford to avoid the forward being sent off.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Nunez booked for goal celebration
  • Elliott tried to stop him getting red
  • Forward scored twice in stoppage time
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱