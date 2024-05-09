'Real VARdrid & referees are family but Harry Kane curse continues! Bayern Munich should sell him to Mamelodi Sundowns' - Fans

Fans from Africa share their opinions after the highly contested match between Los Blancos and Die Roten ended in controversy.

Real Madrid controversially edged out Bayern Munich 2-1 on Wednesday night and 4-3 in aggregate to set up a Uefa Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

However, there were some controversial calls from the referee that were bitterly contested by the Germans but favoured the home team.

The result means Harry Kane's trophyless run continued despite his scoring form for the Bundesliga outfit after his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

GOAL readers have their say.