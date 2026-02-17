Goal.com
Vinicius Jr GFXGetty/ GOAL
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Benfica: Vinicius Jr has the last laugh! Sublime goal seals Champions League play-off advantage in game marred by racism accusation

Vinicius Jr scored the only goal of an otherwise controversial fixture as Real Madrid beat Benfica 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off. The Brazilian forward's second-half strike was followed by a lengthy delay for an alleged racist remark from a Benfica player to Vinicius. Play continued, and Madrid held on for a crucial lead in the tie.

Benfica had their chances early on, and peppered Madrid's goal - but Thibaut Courtois made a series of handy stops to keep the hosts out. Los Blancos' best chances came from some lovely wing play from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who fired a teasing ball that Kylian Mbappe couldn't quite turn in at full stretch. The Frenchman came close shortly before half-time, rattling the bar from close range. 

Vinicius changed the game in the second period. The Brazilian provided the first moment of real quality, cutting inside his man before unleashing a wonderful curled attempt into the top corner. 

But things took a turn for the worse in the immediate aftermath. Vinicius indicated that Gianluca Prestianni made a racist comment, and took a seat on the bench - refusing to play. The game resumed after a 10-minute delay and the Madrid star returned to the pitch, continuing to affect the game. Twice he was denied by the goalkeeper, and he caused constant problems down the left. Benfica boss Jose Mourinho was also sent off, as Madrid survived late pressure to hold on for a crucial 1-0 win.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio da Luz...

  • Alvaro Carreras Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (7/10):

    Made some tidy saves early on when Madrid struggled to establish a foothold. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (7/10):

    Fired in some truly lovely crosses and was Madrid's most obvious threat in the first half. His influence waned in the second, though. 

    Antonio Rudiger (7/10):

    A bit wayward in some of his passing, but wonderful in one on ones. 

    Dean Huijsen (8/10):

    Completed more passes than anyone else, won his tackles, and was good in the air. A commanding showing at the back. 

    Alvaro Carreras (6/10):

    A bit of a mixed night against his former club. Beaten a few times on the dribble - even if he didn't get loads of defensive cover. 

  • Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Not his best game. Lost possession here and there and didn't offer the defensive coverage Madrid wanted. Shuffled the ball forward well, though. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (6/10):

    Lost the most duels in the match, but also created a pair of good chances. 

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    Back into a midfield position, where he looked far more comfortable. An effective box-to-box presence. 

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    Looked to find all sorts of clever angles, and had a few decent attempts on goal, but rather lacked the killer pass.

  • Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Attack

    Kylian Mbappe (5/10):

    Missed a few good chances in the first half. Not really involved in the second. A rare off night. 

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Excellent all night. Ran at his man relentlessly, scored a wonderful goal, and could have added a couple more. Overcame some significant adversity.

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Brahim Diaz (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Thiago Pitarch (N/A):

    Introduced late on and couldn't really make a difference.

    Dani Carvajal (N/A):

    Came on late and almost got himself in a tangle but used his strength well.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (7/10):

    Went with his strongest XI, and got a decent performance out of them. Madrid weren't excellent, but they were effective, and will take the lead back to the Bernabeu.

