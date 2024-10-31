Valencia Real Madrid DANA storm GFXGetty Images - Goal AR
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia postponed as horrendous storm claims at least 95 lives in Spain

Real MadridValenciaValencia vs Real MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia, which was slated to be held on Saturday, has been postponed as flash floods claimed at least 95 lives.

  • RFEF has postponed all matches in Valencia province
  • The clubs had requested to postpone the games
  • Copa del Rey & Liga F fixtures have also been affected
