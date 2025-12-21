Getty/GOAL
Do Real Madrid want Erling Haaland?! Los Blancos' stance on sensational transfer swoop for Man City striker revealed
Haaland headed to Manchester in 2022
Real were considered to be among those in the hunt for Haaland’s signature when an exit door opened up at Borussia Dortmund in 2022. At that point, one of the most highly-rated forwards on the planet opted to follow in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge by heading to Manchester.
Haaland savoured Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League Treble glory in his debut campaign with City. He has maintained remarkable individual standards from there, becoming a two-time winner of the domestic title and Golden Boot in English football’s top tier.
Haaland goal record: Numbers posted at Man City
He has become the fastest player to 100 Premier League goals, requiring just 111 games to hit that milestone, and has found the target on 149 occasions for City through 169 appearances.
Haaland’s stunning exploits in 2025-26 have also seen him fire Norway to the 2026 World Cup, with a first outing at FIFA’s flagship event since 1998 set to be taken in. An unstoppable force has 38 goals for club and country this season, from 28 games.
It is numbers such as that which make the powerful 25-year-old of obvious appeal to La Liga heavyweights Real. He has registered on their radar for some time and continues to generate talk of a move to the Bernabeu being made at some point.
City do, however, have their fearsome frontman tied to a long-term contract through to 2034. That would not part with his services without a fight. Those at the Etihad Stadium will be relieved to hear that their resolve is not about to be tested - at least not from Madrid.
Real Madrid's transfer stance: No City raid planned
According to transfer guru Ekrem Konur, the Blancos have no plans to sound out another global superstar. He has posted on social media: "Real Madrid not considering Erling Haaland transfer right now. Club believes Mbappe covers their attacking needs."
France international Mbappe has been posting impressive figures of his own with Real. He has registered 29 goals this season through 24 appearances, with inspiration being offered to a team that has struggled for consistency at times as a collective.
Mbappe has led the line for Real since joining them as a free agent in 2024. Having previously been happier operating off the left, becoming Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer when filling that role, the World Cup winner is proving himself to be a deadly central striker - with his goal tally reaching 73 for Real from 83 matches.
The Blancos have Mbappe tied to a contract until 2029, meaning that they have no need to find a new No.9 any time soon. It may be that they make an approach for Haaland in the future, but that day can wait for now.
Haaland contract: Will 10-year deal be honoured?
It is not guaranteed that Haaland will open himself up to offers, with City presenting him with a stage on which to showcase his talent, chase down major trophies and rewrite the history books.
Ex-Premier League striker Marlon Harewood told GOAL recently when asked if Haaland will break every record in England while honouring a decade-long deal at the Etihad: "I can’t see why not. I can’t see why he wouldn’t stay either. The only places to go when you are talking about big clubs are Barcelona and Real Madrid, PSG. They are the only clubs that could afford him. He’s at a very good club in Man City and I can see him staying there and breaking records."
Haaland has spoken of his happiness at City on a regular basis, which suggests that Pep Guardiola and Co have little to worry about when it comes to a push for the exits. He will forever be linked with the likes of Real, but will not be fuelling any of that speculation.
