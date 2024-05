‘A lot of profanity!’ – Mary Earps admits hidden mic show would be X-rated if ‘unfiltered’ Man Utd & Lionesses goalkeeper were to play with a wire Mary EarpsEnglandWSLWomen's footballManchester United Women

England star Mary Earps admits an X-rated show would be put on if she were to wear a hidden microphone, with “a lot of profanity” set to be recorded.