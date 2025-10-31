Premier League headline predictions: Arne Slot to edge closer to the Liverpool sack while Andoni Iraola shows why he is the ideal Pep Guardiola replacement for Man City

Liverpool have now lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, with the already under-fire Arne Slot having brought more unwanted attention on himself after he basically sacrificed the Reds' hopes of progressing in the Carabao Cup by resting the majority of his regular starters for Wednesday's clash with Crystal Palace. The result was an entirely predictable 3-0 home defeat, and the only way in which Slot can salvage any positive press from his controversial selection call is to oversee an upturn in results before the November international break.

He certainly would not have handpicked Liverpool's upcoming fixtures were he looking for straightforward routes to victory, with Saturday's home game against Aston Villa set to be followed by a Champions League clash with Real Madrid and then a visit to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. Given the standard of performance that Liverpool are currently churning out, there is a world where defeats seven, eight and nine of the season arrive in the next 10 days.

Slot is desperately searching for a solution, as illustrated by him deploying a 4-4-2 formation against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Reds' last European outing while he matched Palace's 3-4-3 in midweek to little effect. Finding a system to get the best out of his newly-assembled, uber-expensive squad will likely make or break Slot's tenure, and current signs suggest to it eventually being the latter.

Certainly Villa arrive on Merseyside in buoyant mood after three successive league wins, the most recent of which came over Man City last week, and though Unai Emery has had his own issues in getting the best out of the attacking talent he has available to him, Saturday's encounter presents the likes of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers the opportunity to get their seasons back on track.

As such, we expect the misery surrounding Liverpool to remain, and given the games they have coming up thereafter, questions will begin to be asked of just how long Slot, the man who delivered the Premier League title in such emphatic circumstances six months ago, can survive if things don't improve.