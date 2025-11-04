Pep Guardiola bizarrely implies he'd never heard of Jobe Bellingham before Jude's brother joined Borussia Dortmund & explains giving Man City stars day off 24 hours before Champions League clash

The day before a Champions League match is usually a busy one for teams involved in the competition as they run through tactical plans in their training session, which is normally played out in front of reporters and television cameras for 15 minutes. But in a surprising and rare move, Guardiola cancelled training and opted to give his players the day off, with the exception of Erling Haaland who did media duties. His side will instead train on the morning of the game.

Guardiola explained that he wanted to give his players more time to recover from their 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday. Dortmund had two extra days to prepare for the game, winning 1-0 at Augsburg on Friday.

The City boss said: "We will train tomorrow morning. No [it is not unusual]. I have done it a few times. Not a lot but I have done it a few times and sometimes I prefer it. It was such a demanding game against Bournemouth that I prefer today at home and tomorrow we train." On Dortmund having more time to recover, he added: "We are used to it. It is what is. Nobody is going to change the schedule. In Germany, in France, all the teams in the Champions League they try and play on Friday to get more [rest]. I don't like it but it is what it is."