Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'It's good to refresh' - Pep Guardiola raises more questions over his Man City future after U-turn hint on possible exit

Pep GuardiolaManchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his future at Manchester City as his cryptic responses raise more questions.

  • Guardiola might continue at Man City beyond 2025
  • Had earlier indicated that he was closing in on an exit
  • Post-season break has changed the dynamics
