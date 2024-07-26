Pep Guardiola Man City 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Pep U-turn?! Guardiola drops fresh hint on Man City future amid reports he could walk away after 2024/25 season

Pep GuardiolaManchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola has dropped a fresh hint on his Manchester City future, indicating he may be willing to stay beyond the end of this season.

  • Guardiola has a contract until 2025
  • City want him to extend at least until 2026
  • The manager is seemingly not averse to the offer
