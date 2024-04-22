'Park the double bus!' - Jose Mourinho points out contradiction as he questions widespread praise of Arsenal performance in goalless draw against Man City
Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has pointed out the hypocrisy behind how his tactics were criticised compared to Mikel Arteta's defensive approach.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mourinho talks about Arteta defensive tactics
- Disappointed with hypocrisy by fans and pundits
- Believes he was mistreated for the same tactics