Orlando Pirates' Richard Ofori sends apology after Ghana's dreadful Afcon outing, makes bold future pledge

Orlando Pirates' Richard Ofori sends apology after Ghana's dreadful Afcon outing, makes bold future pledgeMichael MadyiraGetty Africa Cup of NationsGhanaRichard OforiGhanaMozambique vs GhanaMozambiqueRichard Ofori has broken his silence following Ghana's early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGhana failed to win all their group gamesThat led to an early exit Ofori opens up on their shambolic outing