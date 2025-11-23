One year of Ruben Amorim: Man Utd were right to give their manager time - now he must start paying Sir Jim Ratcliffe back

But Amorim is still here and he feels far more equipped to succeed than when he arrived. There are some signs he is succeeding, albeit at a slow pace. When he arrived United were 14th in the Premier League table, on 11 points from nine games, with four defeats and a goal difference of -3.

They ended the campaign in an even worse position, slumping to 15th with 42 points and a goal difference of -10. They lost 18 matches, 14 of them on the Portuguese's watch. They are in a better position now, sitting much higher up the table with 18 points after 11 games and a goal difference of plus one. They have lost three matches but are unbeaten in their last five, their longest spell without a league loss since February 2024.

According to Opta, United's 12-game rolling points-per-game average dropped to 0.83 at two stages last season after Amorim had taken charge, the lowest it had been since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Amorim then managed to outdo himself early in this campaign when that average dropped to 0.75, almost half the amount it was when Erik ten Hag was sacked. But now their rolling points-per-game average is at 1.75, the highest it has been since December 2023.

Performances have also improved. According to Opta, United's non-penalty expected goals (xG) per game has increased by 20 percent, from 1.24 under Amorim last season to 1.48 this term. United are therefore both defending and attacking better than before. The improvements show that the club's hierarchy, above all co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, were right to keep their faith in their manager and resist sacking him at the lowest points of last season, as well as in September following the defeat at Brentford, when the most important pundits on English television were saying enough was enough.

Now Amorim needs to build on the momentum and start to pay Ratcliffe back by delivering irrefutable, and not incremental, evidence that the team are improving and that he can take them back to where they belong...