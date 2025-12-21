'We did amazingly!' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'deserved more time' as Man Utd boss as ex-Red Devils favourite speaks out in support of former manager

Solskjaer had his fair share of critics throughout his tenure as head coach at Old Trafford; however, former United star Matic believes that the club performed well under the Norwegian coach. He told FourFourTwo: "We finished second and third under him,' Matic told FourFourTwo. 'There was an atmosphere in the team that we weren't happy finishing second, but when you see the results now, we did amazingly.

"I think Ole deserved more time - and when I say Ole, I also want to mention his staff, like Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. They were going the right way to bring United back. 'Of course, they made the decision to sack Ole based on his final couple of results, but he was an amazing person with the right profile for the club. He and his assistants understood football - training was perfect and had every little detail ready for us.

He added: "I felt sorry because Ole was a great guy and we were on the way to doing something big. I wasn't his first choice in the midfield and never liked a coach when I didn't play - I'd fight with them. But Ole was the first coach I didn't fight with. He brought the players who weren't in the starting XI together. He knew the club and the fans loved him."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!