'Who do you think you are? You're not Lionel Messi!' - Thiago Motta's brutal put down to Juventus star revealed after Serie A giants sacked manager after less than a season
An Italian journalist has claimed that recently-sacked Juventus manager Thiago Motta had some rather harsh words for forward Kenan Yildiz.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Motta's exchanges with Yildiz revealed
- Young Turk fell out of favour with the ex-coach
- Motta sacked by Juve earlier this month