All change at Juventus! Thiago Motta sacked after humiliating Atalanta & Fiorentina thrashings as struggling Serie A giants also confirm new manager

T. MottaJuventusSerie AI. Tudor

Juventus have officially parted ways with boss Thiago Motta just nine months into his tenure as the Bianconerri's back-to-back Serie A thrashings.

  • Thiago Motta sacked by Juventus after struggles
  • Sacking comes only nine months after signing
  • Juventus confirm signing of Igor Tudor as replacement
