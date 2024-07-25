'They're not bad players' - Arsenal big-money flop defends Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk and Man Utd star Antony and admits he's 'not ruling out' Premier League return
Former Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe has defended Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk and Manchester United's Antony who have failed to live upto their price tags.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pepe talks about criticism during Arsenal stint
- Defends under-fire Antony and Mykhailo Mudryk
- Does not rule out return to the Premier League