Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly not in the running to replace sacked Borussia Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ten Hag looking for work after Man Utd exit

Sahin sacked by Borussia Dortmund

Dutchman not in running to replace him Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱