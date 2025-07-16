Nico Williams explains why he snubbed Barcelona transfer to sign new 10-year contract at Athletic Club
Nico Williams has finally opened up on why he chose to reject a transfer to Barcelona in favour of signing a new contract with Athletic Club. The Catalan giants were very close to signing the winger this summer, however, the 23-year-old eventually decided to stay in Bilbao as he committed to a new ten-year deal that will keep him at San Mames until 2035.
- Williams explains Barca snub
- Signed a new 10-year Athletic Club contract
- Outlined his goals in Bilbao