Is Nico Williams to Barcelona off?! Why blockbuster move for Athletic Club star has suddenly stalled as Blaugrana are hit by 'complete surprise' in transfer negotiations - explained N. Williams Barcelona Athletic Club LaLiga Transfers

Nico Williams’ long-anticipated transfer to Barcelona is now in serious doubt, with frustrations mounting. Despite the player's desire to join the five-time Champions League winners, ongoing issues around registration guarantees and financial constraints for the Catalan side are threatening to derail the deal for the Athletic Club winger altogether.