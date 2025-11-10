Neymar brutally labelled 'slow' & 'a disgrace' as Brazil star is warned he won't make Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad amid struggles with Santos

Neymar was back in the starting XI for struggling Santos on Sunday but failed to impress as the 33-year-old and his side tumbled to a 3-2 defeat at the Maracana. The match was Neymar's first start for two months and he came in for some rough treatment from AS after the game. "Upon his return to the starting lineup, the Brazilian appeared slow and lacking rhythm, even hindering the plays of some teammates. He even protested against being substituted. If he doesn't regain his form soon, it will be difficult for him to wear the Brazilian national team jersey again in the next World Cup," read the report from the Spanish newspaper.

"The former PSG player was sidelined for almost two months with Santos due to a muscle injury that kept him out of seven matches. He briefly returned in the draw against Fortaleza before missing another game. This long absence was reflected in his performance against Flamengo. Even so, he showed glimpses of his quality with a dangerous free-kick and a header that almost resulted in the equalizing goal."