Morgan Rogers keeps running riot while Bernabeu boo-boys turn on Vinicius Jr: Winners and losers from the weekend's European action

And finally, in Scotland, there was relief for new Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy who, at the fifth time of asking, finally registered his first win in charge of the Bhoys. However, Sunday's 3-1 win over Aberdeen was not as straightforward as it should have been, as despite their visitors being down to 10, Celtic surrendered the lead with just 16 minutes left, and required goals in the 88th and 92nd minutes from Kieran Tierney and James Forrest, respectively, to get over the line.
"I can see an improvement every game," said Nancy, who had overseen four consecutive defeats to begin his reign following his arrival from the Columbus Crew. "I'm happy for the players because they deserved it. I'm happy for the fans, I'm happy for the club, I'm happy for the board.
"The players did really, really well. We hit the post five times and I've never seen that in my life. Many teams could've been down with all the chances that we had, but we kept going wave after wave after wave, and I'm really proud of that."
Celtic remain six points behind leaders Hearts in the Premiership table, albeit with a game in hand, and Nancy will be keen to now build some momentum ahead of his first Old Firm derby against Rangers on January 3.