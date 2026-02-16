Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold offer reminders of their class while Lens suggest they can pip PSG to the Ligue 1 title: Winners and losers of the weekend's football around Europe

There was a time when, win or lose, you know what you were going to get with Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone would set his side up in such a fashion that they would concede few chances, and while they might also create few opportunities for themselves, they generally possessed the required quality to get the job done more often than not.

How 'El Cholo' must dream of those days, now. Atleti should have been on cloud nine as they entered Sunday's meeting with Rayo Vallecano having thrashed Barcelona 4-0 three days earlier in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. However, what good feeling their was within the Rojiblancos' squad dissipated over the course of their 3-0 defeat to a relegation-threatened team who are currently being forced to play their home games at neighbours Leganes due to the state of their own pitch.

"We can’t lose matches like this," bemoaned goalkeeper Jan Oblak. "We can’t play like this. Playing this way, it will be difficult to compete. Matches aren’t chosen. You have to compete in them at the highest level, and we’re not doing that. Rayo were much better, we deserved to lose."

Atletico have now lost back-to-back games in La Liga despite winning the two Copa games that preceded them by an aggregate score of 9-0, and what slim hopes they had of challenging Real Madrid and Barcelona for the title have now totally disappeared. In fact, Simeone's side must be nervously looking over their shoulders, with Real Betis now just four points behind them in the race for Champions League qualification.