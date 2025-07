GOAL looks at the top goal scorers in the MLS in the race for the Golden Boot

The 2025 MLS season is heating up, and the Golden Boot race is one of the plotlines capturing fans’ attention. Superstar Lionel Messi continues to dazzle for Inter Miami, while English striker Sam Surridge leads the charts alongside him.

But the story extends well beyond the top two, with a host of players threatening to disrupt the leaderboard. Here’s an updated look at the top 10 goal scorers battling it out for MLS’s most prestigious scoring title.

