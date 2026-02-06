‘Wish him the best’ - Mikel Arteta thanks Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as former Arsenal team-mate closes in on Celtic move

Oxlade-Chamberlain had been training with Arsenal's youth teams as he looked to prepare for his next potential move. Now, he is closing in on a move to Celtic, with boss Martin O'Neill confirming that the former England international is closing in on a move north of the border.

He said: "I spoke to him this morning. I think he wants to come. I think he's coming. I would have assumed he's got a lot of options. There was talk at Arsenal because they might pick up injuries. I'm delighted he's going to come. I think he's doing a medical tomorrow and all being well, I hope he signs up."

He joked: "I think the football club itself has convinced him more than anything else. We might be having this conversation in the next 48 hours and he might come up and see what the weather's like and head back down."

He added: "I've spoken to him, but I'm sure he has plenty of options, maybe closer to London. I'd be very interested in doing it. I'm surprised people haven't taken him up," O'Neill said on Tuesday when asked about Oxlade-Chamberlain."I think he was very excited about what we were saying. He knows all about the club, he's a big friend of Joe Hart and Joe has spoken to him - not on our behalf. It's something we're interested in but if it doesn't materialise, it doesn't materialise."