Michael Owen warns Man Utd board they MUST appoint Michael Carrick - with Red Devils told why they should avoid Thomas Tuchel & Mauricio Pochettino

"I think Manchester United will do the right thing and not just kneejerk in saying 'give Michael Carrick the job tomorrow'. But, if he qualifies Manchester United for the Champions League and we see the continuation of these performances - obviously it is going to come to an end at some point - the most impressive thing is the way that they are playing. They are playing well. That Manchester City game, I have never seen Manchester United play like that for more than a decade in a one-off game.

“That has continued. They have played very well since. You can see the confidence. I know a lot of people have said you can’t give Michael Carrick the job regardless. I cannot disagree more.

“Manchester United, over the last decade or so, have tried absolutely everything. They have gone for born winners, for proven, for ex-players, the next new thing from different countries, the old head. They have gone for everything. The one manager that could - we are guessing, on the assumption that he continues - all of a sudden it looks like he is getting a tune out of the players, the crowd are buzzing, the confidence is flowing, it looks like there is a stability, he gets the club, he has got the right demeanour, he is a proper guy that has done it the tough way. Imagine if he qualified for the Champions League and did so well and they said ‘thanks for the job Michael, now we are going to employ someone else’ and Manchester United go back to what has happened for the last 10-12 years. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot! It’s under your nose.”