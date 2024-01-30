Unbelievable! Man Utd players shocked and 'angry' with Marcus Rashford for missing FA Cup tie after going out clubbing

Unbelievable! Man Utd players shocked and 'angry' with Marcus Rashford for missing FA Cup tie after going out clubbingSoham MukherjeeGettyMarcus RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United players are reportedly shocked and "angry" with Marcus Rashford for missing their FA Cup tie after going out clubbing in Belfast.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford was spotted partying in BelfastMissed United's training session as he was 'ill'Senior players fuming at Rashford