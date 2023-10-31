Marcus Rashford goes out clubbing to celebrate his birthday just hours after Man Utd suffer derby thrashing at the hands of Man City

Marcus Rashford reportedly went out clubbing to celebrate his birthday just hours after Manchester United suffered a derby defeat to Manchester City.

United thumped 3-0 by City

Rashford went out partying after derby defeat

Player's representatives declined to comment

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international had an afternoon to forget as United slipped to a 3-0 loss against their eternal rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday. According to the Daily Mail, the result didn't alter Rashford's plans for the night as he was spotted celebrating his 26th birthday at Chinawhite, a prominent Manchester nightclub. The event took place in a VIP area, and the report suggests that Rashford's United team-mate Tyrell Malacia was present alongside his family and friends. The celebrations are said to have lasted through to the early hours of Monday morning, but Rashford did still join the United squad for training at Carrington.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford finished the 2022-23 season as United's top scorer with 32 goals in all competitions, but has struggled to replicate his form in this campaign after signing a new £300,000-a-week deal in the summer. His lack of contribution has seen United falter in attack, with Erik ten Hag's side now sitting 11 points behind Premier League leaders Tottenham after their fifth defeat of the season.

The Mail also suggests that Rashford's nightclub visit could invite the wrath of Ten Hag and lead to disciplinary action, with the Dutchman having set strict standards for the squad to follow since his appointment in the summer of 2022.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Rashford retains his place in the starting XI when the Red Devils return to action against Newcastle in a fourth-round Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday.