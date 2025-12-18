Explained: Why Man Utd believe they can beat Man City to Antoine Semenyo as Red Devils prepare to go 'all out' for £65m Bournemouth star

Manchester United have identified Semenyo as a priority January target and are ready to make an aggressive move once his £65 million release clause becomes active, as per The Telegraph. The Bournemouth winger has been on United’s radar since last summer, when interest cooled due to the south coast club’s valuation of the Ghanaian, but circumstances have now shifted significantly in their favour.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed another strong season in the Premier League and remains one of the most coveted attackers outside the traditional top six. His consistent output, physical profile and versatility have attracted a cluster of elite suitors, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all monitoring the situation closely ahead of the winter window.

The Red Devils believe the timing is right to act decisively. The reduced cost compared to last summer, combined with Semenyo’s availability throughout January due to Ghana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, has elevated him to the top of their shortlist as Ruben Amorim looks to reinforce his squad during a demanding phase of the season.