'They don't want us to win!' - Man City star Rodri launches into furious tirade over 'foul' before Tottenham goal in echo of Pep Guardiola after Spurs snatch dramatic point

An entertaining encounter finished all square, with City slipping six points adrift of Premier League table-toppers Arsenal. The Blues are of the opinion that their title-chasing efforts are being undermined by a number of questionable decisions.

Big VAR calls have gone against City in recent meetings with Newcastle, Manchester United and Wolves. They believe that Solanke kicked through fellow England international Guehi when dragging Spurs back into a game that was threatening to get away from them.

Rodri was on post-match media duty and spoke openly about feelings in the City camp. He told Stan Sport: “I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win but the referee has to be neutral and for me honestly, it’s not fair. It’s not fair because we work so hard in these situations and now to make these decisions, we have to move on.

“Of course you need to come back but at the end, when everything is finished, we are frustrated because it’s so clear the foul. He kicked the leg and of course with the push of the action on the ball, the ball goes in.

“We have to pay attention to these little things otherwise it’s going to be difficult for everyone because this league is like this – it’s about small details and everything counts, so I think today is a very tough day for us in this sense.”

