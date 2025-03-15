'It would be a major coup!' - Florian Wirtz signing labelled a dream for Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as German giants continue to flirt with Bayer Leverkusen hero
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted he 'hopes' to see Florian Wirtz play for Bayern Munich and feels his signing would be a 'major coup' for the club.
- Wirtz has two years remaining on Leverkusen contract
- Man City and Real Madrid among sides targeting wonderkid
- Bayern legend wants club to sign Germany star