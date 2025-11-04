Liverpool player ratings vs Real Madrid: Trent who?! Brilliant Conor Bradley overshadows Alexander-Arnold on Anfield return as Alexis Mac Allister secures Champions League victory for resurgent Reds

The visitors dominated possession early on, but it was Arne Slot's side who went closer to scoring in the first half, Thibaut Courtois throwing out a foot to deny Dominik Szoboszlai at close quarters while a VAR penalty check for a potential handball from Aurelien Tchouameni wasn’t given.
Courtois continued to frustrate Liverpool as the game progressed, while Giorgi Mamardashvili's goal remained largely unthreatened, and a bullet Mac Allister head broke the deadlock with an hour played.
Kylian Mbappe had one of the few Madrid chances, searching for the equaliser in the later stages, but sent his effort the wrong side of the post, and Liverpool were ultimately good value for a huge confidence-boosting win.
GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...