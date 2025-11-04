+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liverpool Madrid ratings GFXGetty/GOAL
Jamie Spencer

Liverpool player ratings vs Real Madrid: Trent who?! Brilliant Conor Bradley overshadows Alexander-Arnold on Anfield return as Alexis Mac Allister secures Champions League victory for resurgent Reds

Liverpool secured a statement 1-0 win over an in-form Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday, sealed by a single second-half goal from Alexis Mac Allister. On the night that Trent Alexander-Arnold returne to Anfield, receiving a decidedly mixed reception from those inside the famous stadium when he was brought on, the celebrations were all red.

The visitors dominated possession early on, but it was Arne Slot's side who went closer to scoring in the first half, Thibaut Courtois throwing out a foot to deny Dominik Szoboszlai at close quarters while a VAR penalty check for a potential handball from Aurelien Tchouameni wasn’t given.

Courtois continued to frustrate Liverpool as the game progressed, while Giorgi Mamardashvili's goal remained largely unthreatened, and a bullet Mac Allister head broke the deadlock with an hour played.

Kylian Mbappe had one of the few Madrid chances, searching for the equaliser in the later stages, but sent his effort the wrong side of the post, and Liverpool were ultimately good value for a huge confidence-boosting win.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (6/10):

    Stood his ground to make a good save to deny Bellingham in the first half. Would have expected to be busier otherwise.

    Conor Bradley (9/10):

    Trent who? Could have been intimidated by the prospect of going up against Vinicius but rose to the occasion and took the game to the Brazilian superstar, who was barely heard from. Even tried to get forward as often as possible to really turn that screw.

    Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

    Looked really uncomfortable when he was isolated one-on-one with Bellingham, but Madrid didn't make more of that potential weakness.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    This was more about concentration and being aware of the threats than defending on the front foot with a physical-first approach. Got his head to a few attacking corners at the other end of the pitch.

    Andrew Robertson (8/10):

    Four starts in the last five games vindicates not pushing for an exit when Kerkez was brought in. Rolled back the years here.

  • Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (8/10):

    Worked hard to cover the ground and close down the spaces in the centre of the pitch. It gave others the platform to play.

    Alexis Mac Allister (9/10):

    Scored against Madrid for the second season running, throwing his head at Szoboszlai's inch-perfect delivery. Passed well and, off the ball, made it difficult for the visitors to play through the middle.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (9/10):

    Brought a world-class, close-range save out of Courtois, but also didn't shy away from trying his luck from further out if there was nothing else on. Constantly tried to make things happen and set up Mac Allister's header.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (6/10):

    Quiet for large chunks of the game, but a moment of individual brilliance almost made a second Liverpool goal for Gakpo. 

    Hugo Ekitike (5/10):

    Not much involved in open-play build-up and it was a tough night to be a No.9 when he was well marked.

    Florian Wirtz (6/10):

    Deserves credit for the way he worked for the team out of possession. On the ball, it's still not quite falling for him, but creatively there were again signs of what Liverpool fans can hope to eventually see with a bit more patience.

  • Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Didn't have time for a lot but quickly got up to the speed of the game.

    Cody Gakpo (6/10):

    Forced a save out of Courtois after coming on for the final 11 minutes.

    Milos Kerkez (N/A):

    Threw himself straight into the mix and immediately needed treatment.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    On at 88 minutes.

    Arne Slot (8/10):

    Made just a single change from the XI that started the weekend win over Aston Villa, bringing Wirtz in for Gakpo. After successive wins, this could be the catalyst to get the season back on track.

