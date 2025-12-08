Getty Images Sport
Liverpool take brutal action! Mohamed Salah set to be left OUT of Reds squad for Inter Champions League clash after incendiary outburst as club's transfer stance is revealed
Why has Salah been dropped by Liverpool?
Salah has been named among the substitutes in Liverpool’s last three fixtures. He stepped off the bench in a home draw with Sunderland, but saw no game time as the Reds headed out on the road to West Ham and Leeds.
It was in the wake of the trip to Elland Road, which delivered a dramatic 3-3 draw and more points dropped for Arne Slot’s side, that Salah opted to speak out and air his grievances in public. He accused his current employers of throwing him under the bus, believing he has become a scapegoat for the struggles being endured as a collective, and admitted to having no working relationship with his current head coach.
He said: "I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame." Salah added on his dealings with Slot: "I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."
Who made the decision to exclude Salah from Champions League squad?
Plenty of criticism has come Salah’s way in the wake of his explosive comments, with many accusing the 33-year-old of allowing ego to get the better of him. He has suggested that past achievements should almost guarantee him a regular role with Liverpool.
The two-time Premier League champion has, however, seen it made clear to him that everybody - regardless of their standing at Anfield - must earn their place in the team. Salah will be left to reflect on that stance when his team-mates line up against Inter. Fabrice Hawkins is reporting that the decision to leave Salah out of the Reds’ travelling party was made “by the board and Arne Slot”.
Authority undermined: Why Slot had to make an example of Salah
Dutch tactician Slot was under pressure to make an example of Salah, with it vital that he does not allow his authority to be undermined by one frustrated individual. He has responded to calls for action to be taken.
The Egypt international did, however, take part in Liverpool’s training session on Monday. The Reds were put through their places ahead of boarding a plane to Italy. Salah will be left watching on from afar as his colleagues seek to deliver a positive response to the surprising 4-1 reversal they suffered at the hands of PSV in the club’s last European outing.
While Salah is likely to be forced to sit out a crunch clash with Inter, The Athletic claims that his exclusion is not considered to represent “disciplinary action” by those working behind the scenes on Merseyside.
Instead the “step is viewed in isolation, rather than having a bearing on Salah’s possible selection going forward - including for Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Brighton & Hove Albion”. A home date with the Seagulls will be Liverpool’s last before Salah heads off on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.
January transfer: Liverpool's stance on Salah exit talk
Salah has said, after accusing some of trying to force him out of Anfield, that he intends to bid farewell to Liverpool fans against Brighton. According to The Athletic, the Reds are expecting him back.
They are said to “remain fully committed to Salah and his contract, which runs through until 2027, while maintaining that the current situation is temporary and can still be turned around”. Despite future rumours being sparked, Liverpool are “not currently planning for the forward’s exit, nor making plans to use the January transfer window for possible replacements”.
