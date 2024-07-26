Lionel Messi return date 'hidden' from Inter Miami team-mates! Herons squad in the dark after ‘bad’ ankle injury as USMNT star Julian Gressel makes 'month or two' admission
Lionel Messi’s return date is being “hidden” from his Inter Miami team-mates, with Julian Gressel hoping the Argentine isn’t out for “a month or two”.
- Argentine injured in Copa America final
- Ruled out of MLS All-Star Game
- No word on when he will play again